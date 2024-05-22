Boise River float season details announced, but when can you enjoy the river?

Summer is on its way in the Treasure Valley and Boise Parks and Recreation has released information regarding the Boise River float season start date as they work with Ada County Parks & Waterways and Boise Fire to prepare the 6-mile stretch from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park for those looking to beat the heat by floating the river.

According to Parks and Recreation, current flows still present dangers for those untrained. Boise Fire also has yet to conduct its hazard mitigation efforts to remove debris, downed limbs, and other potential dangers on the river to ensure the safety of those on the river.

The team is still monitoring the river and weather forecasts to determine the best time for the float season to open, but at this time they believe it will fall in late June. Historically, the average start date for the official float season has been June 25th.

"We understand the excitement and eagerness to float the Boise River, but it's crucial to wait until the conditions are right and hazard mitigation can be completed," said Boise Fire Dive Captain Scott Hall. "The dive team will continue to monitor the river for downed trees and other hazards as we approach the opening of float season and will remove them as necessary.”

Those looking to cool off outside in the meantime are encouraged to use one of the many splash pads and interactive fountains operated by Boise Parks and Recreation. Boise's outdoor pools also open at 1 pm on Friday, May 31.

“We are working diligently with our partners to ensure a safe and enjoyable float season for everyone in the coming weeks,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “When the time comes, we will be ready at Ann Morrison Park. In the meantime, please use caution when recreating along the Boise River Greenbelt and near the river.”

As float season approaches, more information including a safety checklist is available on the Float the Boise website.