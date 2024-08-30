Watch Now
Boise Police Department are looking for missing endangered 66-year-old man

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old man named Timothy, who is considered endangered.

He was last in contact around 11 pm on August 27th and was last seen on the 10000 block of W. Southerland St. He was reported missing earlier this evening, and both officers and family are concerned for his well-being.

Timothy is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 205 lbs. He usually travels by bus or on foot.

If you have any information, please call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

