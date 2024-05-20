Boise man arrested after police discover 21 firearms concealed behind a false wall

BOISE, Idaho — A man in Boise was found to be in unlawful possession of 21 firearms which the Idaho State Police discovered during a search on Thursday, May 16.

ISP received an anonymous tip that Curtis Peterson, who was on parole at the time for trafficking methamphetamine, was in possession of firearms. When police searched the property, they discovered a false wall in the back of a hallway closet. Behind the false wall was a set of high school-style lockers that contained 21 firearms, according to court documents.

Peterson, who is prohibited from possessing any firearms, was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked on 21 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm following the discovery of the weapons.

Following the incident, an arraignment was held virtually on May 17. Peterson is currently being held on a $500,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 30.