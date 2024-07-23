Watch Now
Boise Fire responds after trailer spills 200 gallons of chemicals on I-84

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 23, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — At around 8:30 pm on July 22 the Boise Fire HazMat team responded to a tractor trailer leaking chemicals onto the roadway eastbound on the I-84 near milepost 62.

According to the Boise Fire Department, around 200 gallons of sodium hydroxide was released onto the road and into the ditch.

When the HazMat team arrived, they quickly worked to decontaminate the driver on the scene as other crews worked to clean up the spill using floor dry to absorb the liquid.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and no other related injuries were reported.

I-84 eastbound was closed as the spill was cleared but the roadway has since reopened.

Boise Fire determined the cause of the spill to be ten 300-gallon totes that slid forward, puncturing the front right tote.

