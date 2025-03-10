Wildfire near Horseshoe Bend prompts evacuation on Sunday

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — On Sunday afternoon, a simple brush fire exploded into an uncontrolled wildfire that prompted evacuations and burned approximately 25 acres north of Horseshoe Bend.

According to a deputy with the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the fire started around 2 p.m. near Cook Gulch Road, and by 2:55 p.m., the blaze was moving quickly towards State Highway 55. Spurred by strong early afternoon winds, the fire's rapid movement prompted authorities to issue a Level 1 Evacuation Notice for the impacted areas. A Level 1 Evacuation Notice cautions residents to "get ready" to leave at a moment's notice.

Thanks to firefighters from Garden Valley Fire, Eagle Fire, and Horseshoe Bend Fire Department, the wildfire was subdued by 4 p.m., and the evacuation order was lifted.

This incident is a valuable reminder to property owners that small brush fires or prescribed burns can get out of hand quickly.

Idaho Firewise recommends the following in order to "Burn Safely":

