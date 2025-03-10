Watch Now
Wildfire near Horseshoe Bend prompts evacuation on Sunday

Boise County Sheriff's Office
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — On Sunday afternoon, a simple brush fire exploded into an uncontrolled wildfire that prompted evacuations and burned approximately 25 acres north of Horseshoe Bend.

According to a deputy with the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the fire started around 2 p.m. near Cook Gulch Road, and by 2:55 p.m., the blaze was moving quickly towards State Highway 55. Spurred by strong early afternoon winds, the fire's rapid movement prompted authorities to issue a Level 1 Evacuation Notice for the impacted areas. A Level 1 Evacuation Notice cautions residents to "get ready" to leave at a moment's notice.

Thanks to firefighters from Garden Valley Fire, Eagle Fire, and Horseshoe Bend Fire Department, the wildfire was subdued by 4 p.m., and the evacuation order was lifted.

This incident is a valuable reminder to property owners that small brush fires or prescribed burns can get out of hand quickly.

Idaho Firewise recommends the following in order to "Burn Safely":

  • Watch the weather. Avoid burning on windy, hot, and dry days. Wait to burn if: winds are over 8-mph, temperature is above 80 degrees, and thunderstorm activity is predicted.
  • Be prepared. Have enough people, water, and equipment/hand tools available to control the fire.
  • Dress appropriately. Wear long sleeves and pants, a hat, and leather gloves and boots. Use a bandanna over your month to protect your lungs.
  • Make a firebreak before you start.
  • When burning fields, ditch banks or fence lines it is always safest to ignite against the wind.
