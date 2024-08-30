Wapiti fire update meeting in Stanley

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Officials held a meeting in Stanley to update residents and address concerns. Earlier this week, a level 3 evacuation was issued for many in the area due to the fire’s rapid spread, driven by extremely dry conditions and the flames reaching higher elevations. Officials assured residents that the fires are under control, but advised staying alert for potential changes due to wind.

Officials host meeting in Stanley to update residents and owners.

Fires are under control but remain alert for potential change.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“These are difficult times and traumatic times and it's not over,” said Stanley Mayor Steve Botti.

Officials hosted a meeting in Stanley to update residents on operations and answer any worried questions.

Earlier this week many residents in Stanley were placed in a level 3 evacuation order. Officials describe the fire's intensity to extremely dry conditions, which have been fueling its rapid spread. This has resulted in fires reaching higher elevations.

“Controlling the fire behavior instead of the fire behavior controlling us," said Fire Behavior Analyst Glen Lewis.

During the meeting, the Air Resource Advisor urged residents to stay indoors despite the upcoming holiday weekend. They advised keeping an eye on air quality monitors and provided tips for improving indoor air quality, including using a furnace filter, a box fan, and bungee cords to create a makeshift air filtration system if poor air quality affects their homes.

“We are doing what we can. People have come in with requests to shut this off, turn that on, help us do this, help us do that. We are trying to get through some of that. We are limited as far as what we can do to help you get back in there, get anything done, or get the firefighters to do that, but we will try,” said Custer County Sheriff Levi Maydole.

Officer Levi Maydole insists that residents in upper Stanley stay away, even though the evacuation order has been lifted, due to the potential for the fire to spread further with changing wind conditions.

Highway 21 is closed and will remain so for the time being. Officials are warning residents to drive with caution and to take it slow. Additionally, there is increased wildlife activity in the area.

“Just make sure to keep yourself and the community safe,” said Air Resource Advisor Katie Satire.

