Wapiti Fire continues to burn near Stanley Idaho

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Since July 24, 2024 the Wapiti Fire has grown over 112,321 acres with just 8% containment. The over 1400 personnel have been working hard to contain the fire as weather continues to be a major factor in helping the fire grow.

State Highway 21 remains closed due to the wildfire activity while Highway 75 remains open.

Clearer skies yesterday allowed more sunlight to reach the ground, which increased fire activity. The efforts of firefighters in Divisions PP and KK have been effective, with all firelines holding steady. This has brought the total containment of the fire to 8%.

Crews will keep reinforcing established lines and use controlled burns to remove excess fuel where necessary.

Smoky conditions will persist in lower elevations until around 1:00 pm due to an inversion. Winds will be light and from the southwest, with gusts up to 15 mph, easing after 8:00 pm.

Closures and Fire Restrictions:



State Highway 21 is closed from MP84 to MP130 to ensure the safety of both the public and firefighters.

sections of the Boise, Sawtooth, and Salmon-Challis National Forests

Boise National Forest: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Sawtooth National Forest: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions