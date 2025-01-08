Two people arrested after eight-month investigation into methamphetamine sales

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Boise County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of United States Postal Service and the Boise County K9 Unit, have arrested two people after an eight-month investigation into the illegal sales of methamphetamine.

Police say the search was conducted on January 4th, at Lucky Circle Garden Valley Idaho, and they retrieved 123.1 grams of methamphetamine, just under 600 grams of marijuana, and just under 3 grams of heroin.

Boise County Sheriff's Office have booked both Delora Melford and Corbin Fairel into the Ada County Jail, on felony charges of trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

