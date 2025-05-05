Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise County

Actions

15-year-old killed in mobile home explosion in Garden Valley

boise county sheriff's office.png
Boise County Sheriff's Office
boise county sheriff's office.png
Posted
and last updated

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly fire late Sunday night that destroyed a mobile home and killed a 15-year-old boy near Garden Valley. Authorities say the teen was the grandson of the mobile home’s owners.

Police received the emergency call just after 10 p.m. Sunday. They determined that the fire was caused by a propane tank explosion.

The area was cleared by police just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 is sending crews to the scene to gather more information. This article will be updated as new details become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights