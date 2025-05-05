15-year-old killed in mobile home explosion in Garden Valley

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly fire late Sunday night that destroyed a mobile home and killed a 15-year-old boy near Garden Valley. Authorities say the teen was the grandson of the mobile home’s owners.

Police received the emergency call just after 10 p.m. Sunday. They determined that the fire was caused by a propane tank explosion.

The area was cleared by police just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 is sending crews to the scene to gather more information. This article will be updated as new details become available.