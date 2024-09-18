State Highway 21 reopening Friday morning after wildfire closures

BOISE COUNTY, ID — The Idaho Transportation Department plans to reopen State Highway 21 from Lowman to Stanley at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 after closing down due to nearby wildfires.

Traffic will be managed with a pilot car or flagging operation to safely guide vehicles through areas where crews are working on repairs.

ITD crews continue to work alongside emergency contractors to address the significant damage caused by the Wapiti Fire. This work includes clearing ditches, hauling materials to rebuild eroded hillsides, removing hundreds of hazardous trees, and replacing damaged guardrail. Once completed, steel guardrails that meet new modern standards will replace the burnt wooden rails.

Drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary trips and reminded not to stop along the highway, especially in the burn areas. Those traveling through the affected area should expect a temporary reduced speed limit of 45 mph and significant delays when crews are working on the highway.

While the recent rain in the area has helped suppress the fire, it also caused slides and boulders to fall onto the highway. Due to the evolving conditions created by the wildfire, ITD advises drivers to always check 511.idaho.gov before heading out.