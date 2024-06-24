Sheriff's Office tows and tickets cars parked on the road at Robie Creek

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is working to clean up the parking situation at Robie Creek, a popular summer destination in the area.

If you're planning on visiting, make sure to check your tires before going for a swim because the BCSO says that even if your tires are "barely on the pavement" you could be faced with a $116.50 citation.

If your tires are clearly on the pavement, you could return to find your car missing as the County is also towing vehicles they find violating the parking guidelines.

The image below was shared by the BCSO as an example of a car that was definitely parked on the pavement.