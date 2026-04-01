SH-55 south of Banks to be reduced to one lane for bridge work

BANKS, Idaho — SH-55 will be reduced to one lane starting the week of April 6, as crews continue reconstruction of the Fleming Creek Bridge.

The Idaho Department of Transportation says that a temporary traffic signal will be directing traffic, and reduced speed limits will be in place. The work zone will be limited to 11-foot width restrictions, restricting oversized vehicles.

These impacts will be in place at all hours and are expected to continue throughout April.

"Replacing the bridge will ensure Fleming Creek can safely and reliably cross under SH-55 to the Payette River," ITD says.

Reconstruction of the bridge began in the fall of 2024 and is expected to be completed in the summer/fall of 2026.

"Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures, reduced speeds and no shoulders throughout the work zone throughout the summer," ITD says.