BANKS, Idaho — SH-55 has been reduced to one lane roughly around milepost 81, just 2 miles north of Banks, as crews repair the roadway after a plugged culvert washed out a section of the shoulder. Repairs are expected to be completed this afternoon.

You can always find the latest updates from the Idaho Transportation Department at 511.idaho.gov. Idaho News 6 will also continue to update this story as the road is repaired.