Rescuers save injured rafter after emergency call in Boise County

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday afternoon, Boise County Dispatch recieved a report of an injured rafter near milepost 25 on Highway 17.

Officials say the call came from a group of minors who had climbed the canyon wall from the river to seek help.

Deputies arrived to find a 59-year-old female with serious injuries, located several hundred feet down a steep slope. Mountain Search and Rescue, Lowman Fire, Garden Valley Fire, and EMS also arrived to assist.

A technical rope system was used to safely pull the woman from the canyon, police said.

Bear Valley Rafting Company also assisted in the effort by providing a raft and personnel to help transport several uninjured rafters downstream to a safe exit point.

