'Problematic bears' reported in Centerville area, BCSO warns

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office took to social media on Wednesday to share recent reports of bear sightings in the Centerville area.

According to the post, BCSO has set traps and is partnering with Idaho Fish and Game to resolve the situation.

Residents of the Centerville area are encouraged to take the following precautions:



Secure trash to prevent attracting hungry bears

Watch pets closely, especially during time outside

Avoid approaching bears, even if they appear calm or curious

Report sightings to Boise County non-emergency dispatch to allow for officials to track bear movements and take action