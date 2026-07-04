Idaho City man airlifted after crash on SH-21, police say

BOISE COUNTY — One man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash that blocked SH-21 on Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police says that at 12:19 p.m. near milepost 31, a motorcyclist driving an orange 2025 KTM 390 was traveling southbound on SH-21 when the rider collided with the back of a blue Ford Bronco, also traveling southbound.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 27-year-old male from Idaho City, who police say is a Boise City Search and Rescue unit. The driver of the Bronco was a 46-year-old male from Medford, Oregon.

The Idaho City man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet, ISP said. The driver of the Bronco was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported, police said.

SH-21 was blocked for 24 minutes while crews responded to the crash.

ISP was assisted by Idaho City Police Department, Boise County Search and Rescue and Air St Lukes.