Officials host meeting in Lowman to update residents on Wapiti Fire operations

LOWMAN, Idaho — As the Stanley area has now issued an emergency evacuation for the lower zone, officials in Lowman hosted a meeting to update residents and homeowners on the ongoing operations and the necessary actions they should take as efforts to control the Wapiti fire continue.

The Lowman Volunteer Fire District organized the meeting, which was attended by concerned residents filling every seat. Numerous officials answered questions from the community, and former District Ranger Traci Weaver returned to support her community.

Traci Weaver reminded residents of key precautions and preparedness steps. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a Level 1 alert if you live in a rural area, advising that residents should have a list of essential items ready to pack if a Level 2 evacuation is issued. Weaver also stressed the need to remain calm and prepared for a possible shift to Level 3 when it becomes necessary to evacuate.

The Lowman area has been upgraded to a Level 1 alert, and officials are keeping a close eye on the situation in case a Level 2 alert becomes necessary.

They’re advising residents and homeowners to pack up sentimental items like photo albums, important paperwork, and anything else that can’t be replaced. It’s a good idea to get these things ready now, just in case.



Lowman residents and homeowners express concern over the Wapiti fire.

Officials urging residents to prepare and stay alert.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“We are sandwiched between fires right now which is really stressful for people,” said former District Ranger Traci Weaver

As the Stanley area has now placed an emergency evacuation for the lower part zone, officials in Lowman hosted a meeting to update residents and homeowners what each operation has been put in place and what residents need to do as of now as they continue to get the Wapiti Fire under control

The Lowman Volunteer Fire District hosted the meeting in which each seat was filled with worried residents.

Lowman resident Ben Wilson said this isn’t his first rodeo when it comes to fires and was here when the pioneer burned and just wanted to come to the meeting to get updated.

“Making sure that we’ve done the right preparation and then we're ready to get out of here when they want us to... Just getting little stuff out that is more important than others,” said Wilson.

Numerous officials came out to answer each question residents had, but former District Ranger Traci Weaver came back to her community to help out.

“This is like the second worst nightmare for a district ranger,” said Weaver.

Her reminder to her community of what they need to know:

“If you live in a rural area, you should be ready,” said Weaver.

Advising to have a list with all important things that need to be packed when in which level 2 is put in place which is set time.

And important: keeping calm when it’s time to go.

“We try to give people plenty of time, but sometimes fire does what it does and you’ll get really strong winds or weather events that push it more rapidly than we were expecting,” said Weaver.