New wildfire reported near Garden Valley, estimated at 5 acres

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — A wildfire now measuring 5 acres was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and is located to the northwest of the Garden Valley on Forest Road 668.

The fire is some 3 miles outside of the Garden Valley.

Fire engines, hand crews, and a helicopter are responding to the wildfire.

The Boise National Forest says the Granite Fire is unrelated to the previously executed Poorman Prescribed Fire that happened in late April in a nearby area. While smoke continues to emerge from the prescribed fire, it is unrelated to the Granite Fire.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.