Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise County

Actions

New wildfire reported near Garden Valley, estimated at 5 acres

Wildfire.png
U.S. Forest Service - Boise National Forest
Wildfire.png
Posted

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — A wildfire now measuring 5 acres was reported at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and is located to the northwest of the Garden Valley on Forest Road 668.

The fire is some 3 miles outside of the Garden Valley.

Fire engines, hand crews, and a helicopter are responding to the wildfire.

The Boise National Forest says the Granite Fire is unrelated to the previously executed Poorman Prescribed Fire that happened in late April in a nearby area. While smoke continues to emerge from the prescribed fire, it is unrelated to the Granite Fire.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights