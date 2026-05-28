Nearly 4K without power in Boise County during Thursday storms

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Nearly 4,000 Idaho Power customers are without electricity in parts of Boise County as storms move through the region Thursday evening.

The outage was reported around 4:37 p.m. and impacts customers in and around Placerville, Crouch and Horseshoe Bend, according to Idaho Power’s outage map.

Idaho Power says just under 4,000 customers are affected. The utility lists the cause as “under investigation” and estimates power could be restored by about 7 p.m.

The outage comes as thunderstorms move across southwest Idaho Thursday evening, bringing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds to several areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.