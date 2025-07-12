Man arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop leads officers to find 57 grams of cocaine

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — On July 9 at roughly 9 p.m., a deputy with the Boise County Sheriff's Office stopped a motorist for allegedly driving in the wrong lane on Highway 55 near Milepost 66. According to a Boise County Sheriff's Office press release, "During the stop, evidence led to a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of approximately 57 grams of cocaine, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia."

The person driving the vehicle, 23-year-old Michael Dow, was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking in Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), and Careless Driving (Misdemeanor). He was later booked into Ada County Jail.

Idaho Law states that people charged with trafficking between 28 and 200 grams of drugs stand to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison plus pay a minimum fine of $10,000 if convicted.