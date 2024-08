BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff is issuing a level 2 evacuation order in response to the lightning-sparked Bulldog Fire burning about 8 miles north of Crouch.

Evacuation alerts are active along portions of the Middle Fork Road in Garden Valley.

The Forest Service has evacuated Tie Creek Campground and issued a Closure Order for surrounding Forest Service lands.

Follow the Boise County Sheriff's page for the latest updates.