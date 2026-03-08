Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
K-9 alerts officers of meth and fentanyl during parolee residence check

BOISE COUNTY — The Boise County Sheriff's Office, including K-9 Roki, recovered methamphetamine and fentanyl while performing a residence check of 54-year-old parolee Jerald Rich.

The BCSO released that on March 5, IDOC requested a drug detection canine from Boise County to assist with a check of Rich's residence.

During the check, K-9 Roki was alerted to multiple substances.

Rich of Clear Creek, Idaho, was arrested for multiple charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, officials say.

Rich was given a $15,000 bond and is being held on an IDOC no-bond hold.

"This arrest demonstrates our commitment to addressing drug possession and delivery that endangers our community, our children, and the livelihood of citizens within Boise County," BCSO says.

