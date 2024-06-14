ITD working on solutions along SH-55 due to increasing traffic

BANKS, Idaho — Due to the strain on SH-55 at the Banks Lowman Rd intersection during the summer months, the Idaho Transportation Department is taking steps to accommodate increasing traffic demands.

ITD is advancing short-term measures while developing a long-term solution to the traffic issues.

ITD is installing interim traffic signals this year at the Banks Lowman Rd intersection and is currently engaged in environmental work, site design, and stakeholder collaboration ahead of the development.

Along with the temporary signal, ITD is working on designs for a comprehensive intersection plan during the next few years. The process will include bridge widening and road expansion to accommodate a final traffic signal. There is currently no funding for the construction.

Until the interim signals are installed, there will be flagging at the intersection during peak travel days over the summer, including:

