BOISE, Idaho — Deputies with the Boise County Sheriff’s Office euthanized an injured mountain lion Wednesday in Horseshoe Bend.

According to a Facebook post , deputies received a call around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday that a mountain lion had been spotted within city limits.

Deputies located the animal feeding on chickens on a private property located near a school and daycare. Deputies observed that the animal appeared to be injured.

Because of the animal’s condition and its location in a populated area with children, deputies decided to euthanize the animal.

Injured mountain lion euthanized Wednesday in Horseshoe Bend

“We understand that seeing wildlife in and around Horseshoe Bend is not unusual,” the sheriff’s office said on social media. “However, predators that are injured, behaving abnormally, or remaining in populated areas can present a potential safety concern.”

There was no ongoing threat to public safety following the incident.

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