Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue, Boise County deputies rescue hikers near Bogus Basin

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday evening, the Boise County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) dispatch received a call regarding two lost hikers on Dry Creek Trail near Bogus Basin Road.

According to a post on social media, BCSO requested the assistance of Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue as deputies were dispatched to the area. While waiting for support, two BCSO deputies decided to hike in to provide "immediate aid" to the hikers.

Ultimately, they located the hikers miles from their original starting point just after midnight. BCSO said that the hikers "were experiencing medical issues and signs of dehydration."

Deputies proceeded to give the hikers water and warm clothing before making their way back to the trailhead.

On their way back, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue joined the extraction effort. Boise Police's Drone Team also assisted by "providing aerial lighting and direction to help identify the safest and quickest route off the mountain."

BCSO and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue would like to use this incident to remind the public that, despite warm temperatures, backcountry conditions can change rapidly. If you're headed out, always plan ahead, bring appropriate clothing, plenty of water, and have a backup plan.

The hikers were later evaluated by Acute Rescue and Transport paramedics.