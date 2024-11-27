Horseshoe Bend's Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant is making sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving

HORSESHOE BEND, IDAHO — Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant in Horseshoe Bend is making sure everyone has a meal for Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal made by the staff.



The restaurant is continuing its tradition of feeding hundreds who stop by for a Thanksgiving meal.

The doors will be open from 12 pm to 4 pm.

People from everywhere are invited.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

One restaurant in the little city of Horseshoe Bend serves up a big Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs a hot meal and a place to be. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston with a look at preparations underway at Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant.

"Even when I'm not working, when I come here I'm greeted with a hug because we are a family here," said server Annette Linan.

Being surrounded by loved ones is important for the holidays, but, sometimes life gets in the way of that precious family time. To make sure you're not alone for Thanksgiving, Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant in Horseshoe Bend is offering its own spread to you for free.

The server smiled saying, "It's everything you have at home, just here."

Linan says the tradition continues to grow every year.

"We serve at least 100 people every year. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. It's not just Horseshoe Bend anymore. We have folks coming from all over the valley now," explained Linan.

Linan says the owners invite everyone because the increasing numbers leave a positive impact on local businesses with added foot traffic from returning customers.

Linan continued saying, "They know the more they do here, the more businesses get business here in town. They know that sharing that is important."

As the saying goes, sharing is caring. Speaking with Linan, she explained that no matter what, the restaurant wants every customer to have the best experience possible.

"If folks want to come from all over, and we get 200 and we didn't expect that much, you know we are going to make sure they have something to eat and we will provide that for them," finished Linan.

Folks are welcome to drop by for some grub on Thanksgiving day from 12pm-4 pm.