Horseshoe Bend issues emergency water conservation notice

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Officials in Horseshoe Bend issued an emergency water conservation notice Thursday night after the Payette River turned "dark brown," likely from a mudslide or upstream disturbance.

The contamination has made the water "untreatable and unsafe for processing," according to the Horseshoe Bend Emergency Management Team. Residents are being asked to immediately conserve water and stop all irrigation until further notice.

"Our public works team is working hard to restore normal operations," the emergency management team said in a statement. "The town water tank still has enough clean water for essential residential use."

Horseshoe Bend, located about 30 miles north of Boise, relies on the Payette River for its municipal water supply. The notice did not specify when normal water operations might resume or provide details about the suspected mudslide's location or extent.

"We know this is inconvenient, but your cooperation will help ensure there's enough water for drinking, cooking, and basic needs," the statement said. "Together, we can get through this."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.