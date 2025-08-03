Both lanes of travel reopened on HW 55 after fatal motorcycle collision

UPDATE (as of 5:37 p.m. on August 3):

According to a Facebook post from the Boise County Sheriff's Office, both lanes of travel along Highway 55 have been reopened.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will provide more details as released.



UPDATE (as of 5:24 p.m. on August 3):

An ISP Officer told Idaho News 6 that they hope to have Highway 55 fully reopened within the next hour.

The brush fire that resulted from the collision, which measured 1-2 acres, has now been put out.



Highway 55 is closed in both directions between Avimor and Horseshoe Bend Hill Summit due to a fatal motorcycle vs. car wreck that has since sparked a brushfire, reports the Boise County Sheriff's Office and Eagle Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) told Idaho News 6 that ACSO deputies are on the scene along with Ada County Paramedics and the Eagle Fire Department. First responders from Horseshoe Bend are also offering support.

Idaho Transportation Department Southbound traffic backed up on Highway 55 near Horseshoe Bend

Idaho Transportation Department

Traffic on Highway 55 is currently at a standstill. The public should avoid the area until the scene is clear and the brush fire is contained.

This is a developing story.