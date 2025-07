HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — The Horseshoe Bend Fire Department is urging the public to avoid State Highway 55 this weekend, as crews work to contain a nearby brush and structure fire.

SH-55 near Horseshoe Bend is blocked as of Friday afternoon, and officials have not yet released a timeline for when they expect the fire to be contained or controlled.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.