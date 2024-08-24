'GO' evacuation ordered in Boise County near Danskin Station

The Boise County Sheriff's Office has ordered level 3, 'GO' evacuations for the Danskin Station and Hanging Valley Subdivision.

Lightning Creek Road is under level 2, 'SET' evacuations, while South Fork Rd, north of Grmes Pass is under level 1, 'READY' orders.

Banks-Lowman road remains partially closed on Saturday, as the Middle Fork Complex continues to burn north of Crouch, in Boise County.

Bureau of Land Management A map from the Bureau of Land Management shows spread of the Bulldog and Nellie fires in Boise County.

The road is closed between the Alder Creek Airstrip in Garden Valley to Lowman.

The U.S. Forest Service will hold a community meeting on Saturday at 6 PM to provide updates and address questions.

The meeting will be held at 342 Village Circle in Crouch.

On Friday, both the Nellie and Bulldog fires both grew in size.

