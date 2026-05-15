Former Boise County deputy faces three felony charges; judge sets $500k bail

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A former Boise County Sheriff's Office deputy is being held on $500,000 bail after being charged with three felonies.

Meridian Police arrested Bryce Cole on May 14. He is currently facing felony Aggravated Assault, First-Degree Stalking and Attempted Strangulation charges.

According to a Facebook post made by BCSO, Cole became a deputy with the department in 2020 after working as a former dispatcher and ambulance volunteer.

Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner tells Idaho News 6 that Cole was on administrative leave at the time of the arrest and is no longer employed by the department.

Cole was arraigned on May 15, where the judge set his bail at $500,000. The judge has also issued a no-contact order.

His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 28.