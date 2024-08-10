Flat Fire reaches 1,000 acres Northeast of Pioneerville

August 10, 2024, 12:30 PM MT

The Flat Fire, about 1.5 miles northeast of Pioneerville in Boise County, has burned approximately 1,000 acres. It is moving east, away from Pioneerville, and is not currently threatening any structures.

There are 185 personnel from the Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands on site, along with two bulldozers. Air support and a hotshot Type 1 hand crew are expected later today. Crews are working on building hand lines and dozer lines to contain the fire.

The fire began on August 5 following a thunderstorm. Boise National Forest crews initially responded, and Idaho Department of Lands took over on August 8. A Type 3 team commander assumed control on August 10.

To ensure safety, Idaho Department of Lands has closed Summit Flat Road (#380) between Pioneerville and Coulter Summit.