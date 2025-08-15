Famed North Fork Championship kayaking competition to return in June of 2026

BANKS, Idaho — After what seemed like a permanent cancellation in 2023, the North Fork Championship just announced its return to the famed stretch of the North Fork of the Payette River for 2026.

The North Fork Championship went public with the good news via social media on Friday.

Aaron Pruzan of Jackson Hole Kayak School and Rendezvous River Sports, and Driscoll Larrow are credited with starting the conversation to bring the competition back under the umbrella of a non-profit designation.

The Voorhees family previously hosted the event.

The famed kayak competition, which pits some of the world's best kayakers against one another in a race down Jacob's Ladder, was previously canceled due to insurance reasons.

In 2022, the race drew an estimated 10,000 spectators to the banks of the North Fork of the Payette.

In a previous interview with Idaho News 6's Steve Dent, Legendary kayaker Rob Lesser referred to the event as a gathering of the best kayakers in the world. "This is the creme de la creme, there is no question the people racing in the North Fork today are the best in the world," said Lesser.

The North Fork Championship is scheduled to take place from June 9-11, 2026.

WATCH: Archival Idaho News 6 footage of the North Fork Championship