IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident at 11:53 am on July 2 along Hwy 21 that caused a power outage for 1330 Idaho Power customers in the area.

Currently, the roadway is closed near the accident at milepost 31.5, law enforcement has not shared an estimated time for the roadway to be cleared.

Idaho Power reports that the power should be restored to customers in the area around 1:30 pm.