Car collides with plow near Horseshoe Bend

ITD says this is the 5th plow strike it has seen this year
BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says it saw the 5th plow strike of the year near Horseshoe Bend on Monday morning.

ITD says the collision happened on Highway 55, around 7:30 a.m., when a driver attempted to pass a plow on the right.

The driver lost control, striking the plow.

Snow plows push snow to the right side, which is why the Idaho Transportation Department says drivers shouldn't pass a plow on that side. The department adds the flying snow creates a cloud that limits visibility.

ITD says no one was injured, and there was no damage to the plow.

As winter weather is expected later this week, drivers should slow down, be patient, and check Idaho 511 before their trip.

