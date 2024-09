UPDATE (Sept. 5, 5:00 p.m.) The Boise County Sheriff's Office says the fire is contained and under control at this time. Horseshoe Bend Fire Department is working to eliminate hotspots.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boise County Sheriff's Office says a brush fire is threatening structures near 3rd Street Circle.

Emergency services were arriving on scene around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.