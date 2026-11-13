Boise County’s first certified K-9 team ready for patrol

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Boise County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Nadal and K-9 Loki have officially passed their patrol certification after more than 500 hours of training and are now the office’s first certified K-9 team.

The team underwent intensive training to develop skills that included suspect searching, apprehension, handler protection, tracking and narcotics detection. The sheriff’s office said:

“That’s quite the résumé for someone who gets paid in treats, belly rubs, and the occasional tennis ball.”

The accomplishment shows the hundreds of hours of hard work, dedication and trust between a handler and his four-legged partner.

Boise County Sheriff’s Office said it was incredibly proud of the team and they're excited to bring additional protection to Boise County.