Boise County Sheriff's Office seeks help to find missing teenage boys

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teenage boys from Garden Valley who disappeared in the middle of the night.

Nicholas Gillette, 16, and Harley Smith, 14, who also goes by 'Junior', left Smith's house in the Terrace Lakes area around 3 a.m. on Friday. Their direction is unknown, and they might be on foot.

The sheriff's office says Gillette was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark gray or black shirt, and black sweatpants. Smith was last seen wearing a lavender hoodie and dark brown Dickies pants. The weather has been inhospitable, which raises concerns for their safety.

The public is urged to call 911 or the Boise County Sheriff's Office if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of the two boys.