Boise County Search and Rescue saves two dirt bike riders stranded in snow near Morris Creek summit

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Two dirt bike riders were rescued from near Sunset Lookout, east of Morris Creek Summit, after Boise County Search and Rescue was dispatched by the Boise County Sheriff's Office.

According to Boise County Search and Rescue, the call came in at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. Rescuers responded with a UTV, two dirt bikes, and two EMTs.

Two rescuers on dirt bikes made their way up the mountain trail immediately, while the UTV rescuer slowly went up the trail, having to clear a path through fallen trees.

The dirt bike rescuers located the riders, who were stranded in the snow and ice, and provided them with rest and water while they waited for the UTV to arrive.

After the UTV arrived, the rescued riders were driven back to their truck in Idaho City.

Boise County Search and Rescue urges anyone recreating in the mountains to plan ahead and be prepared for emergencies. The agency recommends carrying extra water, warm clothes, and a charged phone or radio.

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