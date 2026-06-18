Body of missing 67-year-old man recovered from the Payette River

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The body of a missing 67-year-old man has been recovered from the Payette River.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office says the search for John Bartmettler has been ongoing since June 1, when kayakers spotted his vehicle down a steep embankment on South Fork road. He was found on June 17.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including Garden Valley Fire & EMS, Boise County Search & Rescue, Bear Valley Rafting, Cascade Raft & Kayak, Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue, Gem County Towing, Garden Valley Market, as well as many community members and volunteers throughout Garden Valley.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office shared their condolences to Bartmettler's family in a Facebook post, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Barmettler’s family and all those whose lives he touched and positively impacted."