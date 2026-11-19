BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department says it plans to take a closer look at a stretch of Highway 21 near Lowman after neighbors called for safety improvements, including a lower speed limit.

Residents living along the highway in East Lowman have raised concerns about speeding, reckless driving and drivers passing on double-yellow lines. Those concerns intensified after a Caldwell woman died in a crash just feet from residents’ homes in September.

WATCH | After neighbors call for change, ITD to study safety improvements on Highway 21

After neighbors call for change, ITD to study safety improvements on Highway 21

After that crash, neighbor Tammy Heintz reached out to Idaho News 6, hoping to find a way to make the road safer.

“And I had to call you to see if you could help us to find a way to get the speed limit lowered and to get law enforcement out here to enforce the laws that are here,” Heintz said in September.

Neighbors want the current 55 mph speed limit lowered along an approximately two-mile populated stretch of Highway 21.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 'This should never have happened': Neighbors push for Highway 21 safety changes after fatal crash

Lowman neighbor Dylan Stocker said drivers passing through the community frequently travel much faster than the posted limit.

“So the people that are passing through are oftentimes doing 10, 15, 20 miles over the speed limit, and we’re an annoyance to them,” Stocker said.

Idaho News 6 took those concerns to ITD following the September crash. The agency says that after the report aired, representatives went to Lowman to hear from neighbors and speak with Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner.

ITD now says it plans to move forward with a traffic audit of the corridor. The agency says the process will help determine what safety changes could be appropriate.

The study could also reopen the conversation surrounding the speed limit.

“At the end of the day, I work for the people,” Turner said. “And if a lower speed limit is what they want and I agree with it that it would probably make the corridor safer, then I would absolutely support it.”

While longer-term changes are considered, Turner said his office has also increased traffic enforcement. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office plans to use ITD grant funding to help deputies spend additional time patrolling areas where staffing and resources have previously limited enforcement.

“If my guys catch you driving reckless in this county, we take you to jail,” Turner said. “That's how serious we are about it and how big of an issue it's become.”

Any permanent changes will take time.

ITD says the traffic study likely will not begin until after the new year. Once it is underway, the agency will assess the corridor and determine what safety improvements could be made.

For neighbors who have been asking for changes along Highway 21, the study represents a new step toward addressing concerns they have raised for months.