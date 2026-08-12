Highway 55 closed as wildfire continues to burn near Banks

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Highway 55 is closed in both directions between Banks and Smiths Ferry, a 19 mile stretch, as a wildfire continues to burn along the roadway.

On Wednesday morning, a driver in the area captured video of rockfall on Banks-Lowman Road.

The Idaho Department of Lands says as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, four fire engines are on scene as well as a, "firefighter module."

In an update at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, IDL confirmed that the fire remains on the ridge sandwiched between Highway 55 and the Banks-Lowman Road to Garden Valley. Officials say they have received many calls that the fire has jumped based on false social media reports.

"Firefighting operations are working to keep that from happening," IDL said. "Please refer to official sources only."

IDL adds that due to the fire's complexity, a Type 3 Incident Commander is taking command of the incident. An additional crew has been ordered for support.

Containment is estimated on Friday at noon, with crews trying to get ahead of the Red Flag Warning set to go into effect later that afternoon.

IDL asks river users to stay clear, as two helicopters will be using the Payette River to fill water buckets.

This is a developing situation; we’ll update this story as we learn more.