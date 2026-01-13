3 snowmobilers rescued from Pilot Peak near Mores Creek Summit

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday night, the Boise County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) rescued 3 snowmobilers who were stranded near Pilot Peak, north of Mores Creek Summit.

According to a social media post from the BCSO, the 3 snowmobilers were not prepared to spend the night, and a quick response with assistance from the East Boise County Ambulance District ensured they didn't have to.

"All’s well that ends well, everyone is safe, and once again we’re grateful for the incredible volunteers who drop everything to head into the cold and dark to help folks get home." - Boise County Sheriff's Office

BCSO would like to remind snowmobilers and backcountry users in general to always ride with a buddy, tell someone where you are going, carry a GPS device & know how to use it, bring cold-weather gear in case you're forced to spend the night, and have a valid OHV registration.

