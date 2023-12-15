The Commons Climbing Gym prepares for the Idaho Bouldering Championship Finals

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Climbing Series is just two years old, giving climbers in Idaho a chance to showcase their skills and build towards progressing to the national level.

The Commons Climbing Gym will host the state championship in bouldering this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Admission costs five dollars.

"Bouldering is the easiest way to get into climbing because all you need is a pair of climbing shoes and some chalk," said Gary Mattos, the route setter at the Commons. "The gym provides the wall, the holds, and the landing system."

Mattos and his crew are building the routes for the state championship where climbers will need a diverse skill set to conquer these boulders.

"We are looking for the most well-rounded athlete," said Mattos. "Not the strongest or the best at jumping, or the best technician, so we are sprinkling a little bit of that into each boulder."

The climbers qualified for this event earlier this year, which we covered at the Commons back in November.

"Come watch! It will be really exciting because it will be a similar format for the finals," said Robin Crotteau, who won the women's qualifier.

The men and the women will each compete on four different routes. One of the biggest keys is to successfully get the climb on the first try, but the competitors don't get to see the route until right before the climb.

"You are competing, but it is just super positive and that is some of the fun and the strategy," said Crotteau. "You go out there and preview the route, and a lot of times we will talk about how climbs should be done, so it is great to have a little bit of teamwork in an individual sport."

It also showcases how far the Treasure Valley climbing community has come with new gyms and national competitions. It should be a great show on Saturday with some of the best climbers in Idaho.

"The coolest thing about all these gyms popping up is each one has its own feel," said Mattos. “It’s one of the coolest sporting communities that I’ve ever been a part of where everybody is truly looking out for each other."