BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Elections Office will be holding a recount for Boise City Council District 3.

The recount was requested by candidate Josh Johnston, after falling short to Kathy Corless by just 15 votes. Corless ended up with 2,566 votes, and Johnston with 2,551.

The Ada County Clerk's Office says all 16 precincts within District 3 will be recounted by members of the Ada County Election's team. Prior to the recount, a Logic and Accuracy Test will be held to ensure equipment is tabulating properly.

The recount will begin with a hand count of 5% of the ballots cast in the race and a machine count of those same ballots.

In a press release, the Ada County Clerk's Office said, "if the hand count differs from the machine count by less than one percent (1%), or two (2) votes, whichever is greater, then the recount will be conducted by a machine scan of ballots in the selected precincts, as well as absentee and early voting ballots."

The recount will begin Thursday morning and could take multiple days.