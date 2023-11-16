Home burglary suspect barricades himself waiting for police to avoid armed homeowner

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has arrested Khynndyl Lasley, 22, of Boise, on charges of felony Burglary and misdemeanor Arrests & Seizures - Resisting or Obstructing Officers.

According to police, video surveillance shows that just after Lasley had walked up to the door of a home on the 6000 block of W. Cassia Street in the Boise Bench, checked the handle and found the door would open, proceeded to enter the residence, and attempted to steal items from the home.

That was until Lasley found himself face-to-face with the homeowner. Who was armed.

Police report that after ignoring commands from the homeowner, Lasley barricaded himself in the furnace room in the home until officers arrived.

Once police were on site, Lasley refused to surrender himself. Officers managed to safely open the door and used the services of a K9 to get Lasley into custody.

Lasley was treated for injuries at a local hospital before being booked into the Ada County Jail.