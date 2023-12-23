Travelers head to the airport ahead of Christmas Holiday

Christmas weekend is one of the busiest weekends for airports across the country. Thousands of travelers checking bags and going through TSA.

"This year is probably ten years I had a flight delayed seconds it’s not bad,” says Lisa Partridge.

There were a few delays on the Friday before Christmas, but most travelers said getting through the Boise Airport is fairly smooth.

"It's small and it's chill you can walk the whole thing in 3 minutes,” Partridge says.

While many were flying out of Boise others were welcoming friends and family to the valley.

"I have friends coming for the holidays we’re going hold up a sign and be here for him,” says Eric Barajas.

Although the holiday season is one of the busiest times for the airport, Barajas says it's all worth it to see and be with your loved ones.

“Just the family and friends being able to hang out with them the gifts and stuff are nice but honestly it's about being around family, that's the best part.”