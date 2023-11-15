Don't miss your flight this Thanksgiving

BOISE, Idaho — The holiday travel season is almost upon us.

And that can mean crowds and long lines at the airport, in what's expected to be another record year.

More than 170,000 people are expected to pass through the Boise Airport during the 12-day Thanksgiving holiday period from November 16 to November 27.

The Boise Airport says you can take some basic steps to help your trip go smoothly:



Take a taxi or ride-share to the airport, or make a plan for parking.

You can check parking availability ahead of time on the airport's website.

Arrive two hours early to give yourself time to get through security.

It's a good idea to check on the status of your flight before you get to the airport.

Remember to pack smart -- items like jams, cranberry sauce, gravy and bottles of wine are often confiscated by TSA. While you cannot take them in your carry-on, you can put them in your checked luggage.

Here's a quick refresher on security, if you want to make sure all your items get through.

