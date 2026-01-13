Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bogus Basin to begin night operations this weekend

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area
Night skiing at Bogus Basin with the lights of the Treasure Valley in the background.
BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — On Sunday morning, Bogus Basin quietly announced that it will open night skiing on Thursday.

The lowkey announcement came in the form of a reply to a question in the comment section of a conditions report post on Facebook.

"Limited Night Operations begin Thursday. We're spinning the lifts 1/15 - 1/18 next weekend." - Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

As of Tuesday morning, the ski area is reporting a base depth of 24 inches and a season total of 47 inches of snowfall.

Until night operations commence on Thursday, Night and Twilight Season Pass holders can ski from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Check out what night skiing looks like at Bogus Basin

Night operations at Bogus Basin brings a unique vibe for skiers and snowboarders

