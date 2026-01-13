Bogus Basin to begin night operations this weekend

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — On Sunday morning, Bogus Basin quietly announced that it will open night skiing on Thursday.

The lowkey announcement came in the form of a reply to a question in the comment section of a conditions report post on Facebook.

"Limited Night Operations begin Thursday. We're spinning the lifts 1/15 - 1/18 next weekend." - Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

As of Tuesday morning, the ski area is reporting a base depth of 24 inches and a season total of 47 inches of snowfall.

Until night operations commence on Thursday, Night and Twilight Season Pass holders can ski from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

