Bogus Basin is renovating the Pioneer Lodge this summer, beginning with exterior

BOISE, Idaho — Known as a local's favorite spot to grab a drink or warm up with a bowl of chili, the Pioneer Lodge at Bogus Basin is undergoing extensive renovations over the next two years. This summer, the focus is on the 12,000 sq. foot building's exterior.

In the next few months, crews with VERTICAL Construction will put in long days to upgrade the east, west, and north-facing walls, while adding new windows and a "reoriented entry with a new vestibule." Other notable additions include a new three-story elevator, revamped restrooms, and heated pavement.



Renderings by Erstad Architecture The newly reimagined Pioneer Lodge takes shape.

Next summer, the project will move inside for more interior improvements.

"The space will feel more welcoming, and the new elevator will improve access for everyone.” - Susan Saad, Director of Community & Customer Relations at Bogus Basin



A release from the resort says that work officially began on the Pioneer Lodge back in April.

The Pioneer Lodge was constructed in 1973 and, since its opening, has undergone several renovations. The most recent work happened in 2023, when the resort upgraded the first-floor restrooms and installed a new HVAC system.